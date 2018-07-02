WWE Rumor Mill: WWE reportedly planning return of major show after 10 years

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE recently announced bumper deals signed with USA Network and Fox, where the former will air RAW and the latter will air SmackDown, on Friday nights.

It is now being reported by Brad Shepard on Barn Burner that WWE are set to revive one of their old television programmes, Saturday Night's Main Event, as part of their deal with Fox.

In case you didn't know...

With the new deal agreed with USA Network and Fox, WWE's revenues are set to increase to $462 million by the year 2021. Both deals will begin October 1, 2019 and will be valid for a period of five years.

WWE announced that the deals could result in WWE's revenues soaring even higher to $542 million.

WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event was a popular show that first aired in 1985, with a show every few months, and aired on NBC before Fox took up the rights. The last show of the original iteration aired in 1992, before it was revived in 2006 and a total of four shows were broadcast before it was scrapped once more in 2008.

The heart of the matter

According to Shepard, WWE will revive the Saturday Night's Main Event show once the Fox and NBC Universal (USA Network parent company) deal kicks in sometime next year. The report states that "each event being strategically placed before big dates", like, for example, the night before the Super Bowl.

WWE are also set to announce the deal to broadcast NXT on Fox Sports, soon, and Shepard says that it was originally slated for the deal to be announced during SummerSlam weekend, but it could now be announced earlier than that.

The report also says that NXT: Takeover shows will now be an hour longer.

What's next?

For now, RAW and SmackDown will air on USA Network, and WWE's next PPV will be Extreme Rules, on July 15th.