WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's huge future plans for Batista revealed; What will he be doing at WrestleMania 35?

Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
302   //    16 Oct 2018, 18:00 IST

Batista is set to be recognised by WWE in a big way!
Batista is set to be recognised by WWE in a big way!

What's the story?

Brad Shepard and Joe Peisich recently revealed WWE's alleged future plans for the returning Batista on their No Holds Barred podcast, with the WWE having big plans for 'The Animal' going forward until WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Since leaving the WWE Batista has gone on to cement himself as a top film star with appearances in Spectre, Blade Runner 2049 and Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2, as well as Avengers: Infinity War. But the former World Champion has made it clear he'd like another run in the WWE.

Batista will be returning at SmackDown Live's 1,000th episode where he is set to reunite with Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Triple H as the Evolution faction for the first time in years.

The heart of the matter

But, SmackDown Live 1000 might not be the last time we see 'The Animal' Batista on a WWE show as there are reports that he might have a huge role to play going forward. Brad Shepard spills the dirt on WWE's future plans for Batista,

"Batista is now likely to go into the WWE Hall of Fame this coming year at WrestleMania. Not final, but he is the early major name to go into the Hall of Fame at WrestleMania weekend this coming year."

This would be great news for those wanting to see Batista back in the WWE as it's likely he'll work a few shows leading up to WrestleMania weekend, in a similar way to how Goldberg did before his Hall of Fame Induction.

What's next?

Batista would be a great addition to the Hall of Fame given how big a star he was on SmackDown in his prime. I'd also personally love to see him have another big run in the WWE after his last return was overshadowed by the 'Yes Movement'.

Do you think Batista should be inducted into the Hall of Fame/ Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
