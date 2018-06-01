WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's plans for WWE vs. MMA 4 Horsewomen rivalry possibly revealed

Ronda Rousey's WWE debut commenced a butterfly effect in the WWE Universe.

WWE's 4 Horsewomen could face their MMA counterparts very soon

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, WWE’s plans for a potential MMA vs. WWE “4 Horsewomen” feud was discussed.

Apparently, the WWE does indeed plan on booking the feud in the near future.

In case you didn’t know…

It was during the inaugural WWE Mae Young Classic tournament last year, that Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke partook in a backstage stare-down with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch & Bayley.

This, in turn, set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding the possibility that WWE’s 4 Horsewomen could potentially engage in a feud with MMA’s 4 Horsewomen.

The heart of the matter

The WWE’s 4 Horsewomen stable comprises Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley & Sasha Banks; whereas their MMA counterparts are Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke & Shayna Baszler.

Intriguingly at the time of their Mae Young Classic stare-down last year, while Rousey & Baszler were already signed to WWE, Shafir & Duke were yet to sign with the promotion—however, all 4 MMA stars are presently under contract with WWE.

Bryan Alvarez of The Observer asserted that perhaps the two stables could feud at Survivor Series later this year.

Furthermore, Alvarez noted that regardless of how long it takes before the rivalry comes to fruition, the WWE does plan on having an MMA vs. WWE 4 Horsewomen feud.

What’s next?

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is set to compete against RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax for the latter’s title, at WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV which airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler performs for WWE’s NXT brand, whereas Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke are signed to developmental contracts with WWE.

On the other hand, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch compete on WWE’s SmackDown brand, while Bayley & Sasha Banks perform on RAW.

