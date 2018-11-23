WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's plans heading into WrestleMania 35

What’s the story?

On paper, Shane McMahon is the ‘best in the world’. That won’t sink in no matter how much time you give it. Anyway, fans were naturally left confused when WWE didn’t follow-up the shocking WWE Crown Jewel World Cup win as McMahon focused on Survivor Series.

So has WWE forgotten about the win altogether? Hell no! WWE has chalked up some plans for the McMahon scion leading up to WrestleMania as revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE Crown Jewel was one weird show. Even though the historic PPV had its moments and seemed like a WrestleMania-like occasion due to the extravagant pyro and production value, the outcomes were predictable and the matches weren’t all that special. The only surprising outcome was McMahon winning the World Cup, and while surprises usually make a show better, this one just made it look like a complete joke.

McMahon inserted himself in the final against Dolph Ziggler when The Miz was deemed unfit to continue because of a kayfabe injury. He defeated the Ziggler to won the trophy for SmackDown Live.

SmackDown may have gotten the last laugh at Crown Jewel, but McMahon’s army was thoroughly destroyed at the recently concluded Survivor Series. So what’s next for the SmackDown Live Commissioner?

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Creative plans on using the ‘Best in the World’ angle for McMahon in the first quarter of 2019. WWE plans on utilizing the World Cup win as the foundation and selling point for Shane O’Mac’s WrestleMania feud. Considering the backlash it will obviously get, WWE could turn McMahon heel in order to maximize the impact of the feud.

McMahon has been an all-out babyface ever since he returned to WWE and a heel turn would inject some freshness into his stale character. After all, the McMahons are natural heels.

What’s next?

There are no reports regarding the identity of his WrestleMania 35 opponent but one thing is for sure, WWE will be using McMahon as a World Cup Champion heel in the build-up to WrestleMania 35. I know you’re wondering, what will he jump off this time?

We will have to wait and watch with bated breath. He may not even throw a proper punch if he does turn heel, let alone execute a risky stunt.

Reports suggest WWE is waiting for WrestleMania season to come about before they set the plans for McMahon into motion.