WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's stance on Dave Batista returning to the company possibly revealed

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 24 Jun 2018, 01:39 IST

From "Leviathan" to "The Animal", the WWE Universe has always had a great reaction to the characters portrayed by Dave Batista inside the squared-circle

What’s the story?

Per PWInsider, the WWE is reportedly not too interested in bringing back Batista for another stint with the organization.

Apparently, the WWE higher-ups seem to be according negligible attention toward Batista potentially making a comeback to the company. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Dave Batista performed for the WWE from 2000 until his departure from the promotion in 2010.

The powerhouse Superstar is regarded as the WWE’s flagship star of the Ruthless Aggression Era alongside John Cena.

“The Animal” returned to the WWE in 2013 and following a brief run with the promotion, the former WWE Champion once again parted ways with WWE.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Batista has time and again asserted his intentions of wanting to return to WWE for one final run with the promotion before he officially retires from professional wrestling.

In fact, the pro-wrestling rumor mill was abuzz with speculation of Batista returning to the WWE as Ronda Rousey’s Tag Team partner at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year.

Nevertheless, the aforementioned slot was accorded to Kurt Angle, and Batista’s rumored return to WWE at this year’s WrestleMania didn’t come to fruition.

It’s now being revealed that the WWE isn’t very intrigued by the prospect of having Batista return to the promotion.

Furthermore, while the reason behind WWE’s apparent disinterest is unknown as of this time, Batista, to date, continues reiterating his intentions of wanting to return to the WWE.

What’s next?

Batista is presently busy with his Hollywood obligations, and is now garnering widespread praise for his acting skills, particularly in light of his recent movie “Hotel Artemis”.

On the other hand, the WWE have not confirmed any ongoing talks with him as of yet.

