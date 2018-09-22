WWE Rumor Mill: WWE scouting standout Mexican independent wrestler from ALL IN

Daniel Wood FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 350 // 22 Sep 2018, 17:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

William Regal had his eye on someone at recent indie wrestling show

What's the story?

William Regal was recently at PWG's 'Battle of Los Angeles' independent wrestling event, which means that NXT is definitely on the lookout for more recruits. But Cageside Seats' latest rumor roundup has suggested that the WWE are interested in one top Mexican star in particular! Bandido!

In case you didn't know...

Bandido was a relatively unknown from CMLL before he appeared in the ALL IN six-man tag-team main event with Rey Mysterio and Fenix vs The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi, now his stock on the independent scene is rising incredibly quickly!

Bandido absolutely shone in the main event so it's certainly not surprising that he would have turned some heads within the WWE. Especially with the WWE seemingly trying to secure as many top Mexican talents as possible with Ultimo Ninja and Garza JR signing and alleged interest in Rey Mysterio, Pentagon, and Fenix

The heart of the matter

There are reports that William Regal was at PWG's BOLA to scout Brody King, however, new reports are suggesting that King might not have been the only wrestler that WWE are keeping their eye on.

WWE has been scouting Mexican indie star Bandido and is very interested in signing him.

This, as reported by Cageside Seats, seems to have come about as a result of Bandido's appearance on ALL IN with Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggesting that the reason WWE weren't already trying to sign him was that they didn't know about him until then.

What's next?

I've had the pleasure of seeing Bandido wrestle live and he truly is a phenomenal talent with some of the things he can do in the ring. Hopefully, the WWE can snap him up to bring him to a bigger audience!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Do you want Bandido to go to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!