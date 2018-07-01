WWE Rumor Mill: WWE set to make huge changes to NXT Takeover shows?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.45K // 01 Jul 2018, 15:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

NXT Takeover shows will now begin an hour earlier

What's the story?

It is being reported that WWE is set to move their Takeover shows forward by one hour, which could mean that longer events are on the way.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

WWE announced back in April that they would no longer be presenting brand exclusive pay-per-views and as part of this change, all pay-per-view events would be moved forward by one hour meaning that they will begin at 7 pm instead of 8 pm.

This means that the kick off shows will now start at 6 pm and many WWE pay-per-views will be finished before midnight, aside from WrestleMania which would easily run over.

The heart of the matter

WWE has decided to make the same change to their NXT events, the developmental shows usually begin at 8 pm eastern time, but according to a report from The Wrestling Observer, shows will now begin at 7 pm on a Saturday night instead.

It isn't yet known if this change will come into effect at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn which takes place as part of SummerSlam weekend, but it is known for certain that NXT Takeover: Los Angeles the night before Survivor Series will be streamed an hour earlier.

It is worth noting that WWE isn't looking to make their NXT shows any longer but it is thought that this could happen, even though the plan is for the shows to remain less than three hours in length moving forward.

What's next?

The build towards NXT Takeover: Brooklyn has already begun with one match already officially announced and a number of others rumoured, which means that even if the card isn't made any longer, it will still be as stacked as always.

Do you think the time change will have any effect on the NXT Takeover shows? Have your say in the comments section below...

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com