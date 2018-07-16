Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE signs an indie wrestler 

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.88K   //    16 Jul 2018, 01:00 IST

WWE's latest signing will have to prove her worth in the Performance Center before moving to bigger things

What's the story?

Over the past few years, WWE have signed indie talents from the around the world, who've gone on to great heights in the promotion and are some of the top dogs in the business right now.

It looks like they will soon sign another indie wrestler, Lacey Lane, who has reportedly signed a developmental deal with WWE, as per LuchaCentral.

In case you didn't know...

Lane has wrestled for The Crash and AroLucha promotions and the 30-year-old trained at the Team 3D Academy of Professional Wrestling, run by WWE Hall of Famers, Bubba Ray Dudley (Mark LoMonaco) and D-Von Dudley (Devon Hughes).

During college, she also played Division II basketball at Shaw University. Last year, Lane said that she was supposed to sign with the WWE after trying out with them, but her move fell through and her contract was rescinded after WWE did not medically clear her.

In a Spinning Heel Kick podcast last year, she said that she had arthritis in the knee which meant that she was not cleared.

The heart of the matter

The current Women’s Champion of The Crash Lucha Libre, Lane said in the same podcast that she was going to change her workouts to help heal and strengthen her knee, and hope to try out again with the WWE.

It seems that her knee is better and WWE are willing to get an opportunity to prove her mettle.

What's next?

After signing with the WWE, she will have to train in WWE's Performance Center, under the watchful eyes of WWE's trainers, and if she does impress them, she will probably be given an opportunity on NXT, and then the sky is the limit!

