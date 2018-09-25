WWE Rumor Mill: WWE signs Mae Young Classic star Mia Yim

Mia Yim has signed with WWE

What's the story?

PWInsider.com has today confirmed that Mae Young Classic and former Impact Wrestling star Mia Young has signed with WWE.

Yim had appeared in WWE Performance Center footage airing on social media last week, and it would appear that she's now become WWE's newest signing.

In case you didn't know...

Mia Yim is highly regarded as one of the top women's wrestlers in the world. Working in Impact Wrestling from 2012-2017 under the moniker of Jade, where she won the Knockouts Title. Mia Yim had also appeared in WWE as an enhancement talent in 2014-2015, as well as appearing as one of Adam Rose's Rosebuds and wrestling Charlotte Flair in NXT.

More recently, Mia Yim has competed in both Mae Young Classic tournaments, defeating Sarah Logan in the inaugural tournament before losing to runner up and former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler.

Yim suffered a leg injury in late 2017 forcing her to adjust her style, but after drawing on her taekwondo background and almost a decade of wrestling experience, she's still regarded as one of the best on the planet.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com today broke the news that Mia Yim has signed with WWE, and all that's left is for the company themselves to announce it officially.

The former Impact Wrestling star was visible in videos uploaded from the Performance Center on WWE NXT's official Twitter account last week.

This morning @WWEPerformCtr our female Superstars hit a upper body circuit that ended with incline banded resistance bench presses. pic.twitter.com/Dd7YtmpZ95 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 18, 2018

What's next?

Well, an official announcement from WWE must be imminent. In the meantime, if you're not familiar with Mia Yim, just get onto the WWE Network and watch her in one of the two Mae Young Classic tournament. With Evolution on the horizon, this is a big one.

Who would you like to see Mia Yim come up against in WWE? Let us know in the comments.