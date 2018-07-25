WWE Rumor Mill: WWE status of Neville, contract implications and pro-wrestling future possibly revealed

Neville remains under contract with WWE

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, contract details pertaining to Neville were discussed.

Apparently, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is still under contract with the WWE, however, is not performing for the company. Besides, his pro-wrestling future was also expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

Neville, whose real name is Benjamin Satterly, is a British professional wrestling performer who has competed in the sport since 2004.

Neville performed for the WWE from 2012 until his contract dispute with the promotion last year.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Neville’s contract disputes with the WWE are yet to be resolved.

Regardless, the professional wrestling community has been abuzz regarding Neville and his highly-awaited in-ring return—be it in the WWE or for other organizations.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer alluded that Neville’s status with the WWE stands at a stalemate till date. Meltzer stated—

“Neville’s WWE contract is frozen. He’s back in England.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Meltzer elucidated that Neville is an awesome wrestler, however, is currently not wrestling for any promotion.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts emphasize that Neville—despite being in his prime and having no injury issues as of this time—continues to sit out his contract with the WWE.

What’s next?

The case of Neville has been touted as a rather intriguing one by pro-wrestling pundits the world over.

In fact, Neville’s lack of revelations regarding his WWE and pro-wrestling status over the past several months are said to have furthered fan-curiosity regarding the young performer’s stance with the company.

It’s noteworthy that in January of this year, Fightful revealed that Neville remains under contract with the WWE and shall remain under contract either indefinitely or until the promotion releases him.

Neville, on his part, has chosen to refrain from issuing a public statement explaining his ongoing situation with the WWE.

What are your thoughts on Neville and his issues with the WWE? Sound off in the comments!