WWE Rumor Mill: WWE superstars received bonuses after stock prices soared

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.18K // 09 Jul 2018, 17:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It's a great time to be a WWE employee

What's the story?

WWE's stock prices have been looking very healthy lately, but it appears that the company's corporate employees weren't the only ones who benefitted from their recent success.

In case you didn't know...

WWE recently announced the start of an NXT United Kingdom show and have been able to sign a number of new stars to contracts because of this, the company is in great shape right now and the stock markets are just serving to prove this.

There has never been a better time to be employed by WWE, since the company has already announced a huge show in Australia later this year-, off the back of a highly successful Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia back in April.

The heart of the matter

According to an exclusive report by Brad Shepard of Bodyslam.net, WWE superstars all received a bonus last month because stock prices soared. According to the New York Stock Exchange, WWE stock prices are currently valued at $76.68 per share and they look set to continue to increase in value.

It is also reported that there is a feeling among many of the people who currently work at the company that it is a great time to work there. With all the gambles that the company has been taking, this could have gone in a very different direction, but it's interesting that WWE has allowed all of their employees to bask in their success.

What's next?

The outlook is looking bright for WWE since their share prices are only expected to rise in the coming months, which could mean bonuses for their entire roster once again.

Has there ever been a better time to be a WWE superstar? Have your say in the comments section below...

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.