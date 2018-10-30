WWE Rumor Mill: WWE to add another superstar to the Universal title match?

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 700 // 30 Oct 2018, 20:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Another change incoming?

What’s the story?

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the highly controversial Crown Jewel PPV and for once, one of the rumors coming out of the rumor mill focuses on the storyline happening inside the ring and not outside.

According to PWInsider, there was an interesting pitch made regarding Drew McIntyre which could drastically alter the Crown Jewel card.

In case you didn’t know…

Roman Reigns’ heartbreaking announcement from last week brought about a major change to the Crown Jewel match card. Brock Lesnar was announced to take on Braun Strowman in a singles match for the Universal Championship despite the growing uncertainty around the PPV.

The murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi led to negative press coverage on the big-money deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia. Despite initial reports of WWE canceling and possibly relocating the show doing the rounds, the company seems to be committed to their contract with the Saudis and will go ahead with the show.

As if the murky death of the polarizing Khashoggi wasn’t enough, Roman Reigns being diagnosed with Leukemia further threatened to sabotage the show for good. However, WWE made a few last minute changes but the creative team may not be done just yet…

The heart of the Matter

As per a report from the PWInsider via CageSideSeats, there was a backstage pitch made last week to add Drew McIntyre to the Universal Championship Match, which would have once again made it a Triple Threat match.

Rumors have to be taken with a grain a salt and the same is the case with this piece of speculation. While it’s no secret that McIntyre is in line for a big push, having him included in the high-stakes Universal title match could be a long-shot.

Desperate times, though, call for desperate measure and WWE could make the last-minute addition for all we know just to protect Lesnar and Strowman.

What’s next?

WWE Crown Jewel will take place this Friday on November 2nd and is expected to be headlined by the nostalgic tag team match between D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) vs. The Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker).

Do you think McIntyre could be a future Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.