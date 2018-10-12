WWE Rumor Mill: WWE To Introduce Brand New Championship

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.65K // 12 Oct 2018, 19:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H and the WWF Women's Tag Team Championship from the 1980s.

What’s the story?

WWE is making all the right noises when it comes to their first ever all Women’s PPV, Evolution, which is scheduled to take place on October 28th, 2018. If the report from Barnburner is anything to go by, WWE plans on making the historic event even more memorable by introducing the Women’s Tag Team titles at the show.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE loves its ‘HISTORIC first-times evers’ and is busy shaping up the card for Evolution as we speak. Here is how it looks thus far:

* Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella (WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match)

* Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

* Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler (WWE NXT Championship Match)

* Lo Shirai vs. Toni Storm (Mae Young Classic Tournament 2018 Finals)

* Alexa Bliss & Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus & Lita

* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match (To be announced)

Don’t expect the Women’s Tag Team titles match to feature on the card as WWE Creative has something else lined up.

The heart of the matter

The talk of WWE reintroducing the Women’s’ Tag Team titles (the first one was deactivated in February 1989) has been going on for a long time now and it seems only right that they pick a monumental stage as Evolution to make the announcement.

As is the norm, Stephanie McMahon will be called upon to unveil the titles, which will be shared by both brands according to current speculation doing the rounds.

What’s next?

WWE Evolution will emanate from Uniondale, New York at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, October 28th, 2018.

More than 50 women will not be competing at the event as earlier promised by Stephanie McMahon as it has been stated that WWE will not be able to use their entire NXT Women’s roster. Nonetheless, the show will be stacked with the most-sought-after names in the entire women’s spectrum of WWE.