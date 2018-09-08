WWE Rumor Mill: WWE trying to lock in The Rock for multiple appearances

The Rock could be on his way back!

What's the story?

After reports emerged this month that The Rock might be interested in returning to wrestling soon, Joe Peisich noted on the Barnburner Fired Up podcast that WWE is currently in negotiations with The Great One about a return for several appearances - noting three in particular.

In case you didn't know...

Well, The Rock is a busy man, arguably one of the busiest on the planet now that he's one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but the eight-time WWE Champion has never left WWE behind - making sporadic appearances here and there over the past few years.

The Great One's last match, though, was a spontaneous squash match against Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 32, with his last memorable storyline being against John Cena who he joined forces with that night after the match when The Wyatt Family threatened to attack.

The heart of the matter

Joe Peisich spoke on the Barnburner Fired Up podcast recently that WWE is currently in negotiations with The Rock, hoping that The Great One will agree to return for at least three appearances over the next year.

The first appearance would be SmackDown 1000 on October 16, followed by the Royal Rumble in January and then finally WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

SmackDown 1000 would be an incredibly appropriate time for The Rock to return, with The People's Champion being the very first face to appear on the program’s very first episode on Aug. 26, 1999, in Kansas City, stating that SmackDown was his show - even getting the word into Webster’s Dictionary.

From his WWE Championship Match against Triple H on the first ever episode to his monumental return in 2013, the eyebrow-raising legend electrified Thursday and Friday nights, so a return at the 1000th episode would only be fitting.

What's next?

Well, I guess we await an official announcement from either The Rock or WWE. Either way, this will be huge news if both parties can come to an agreement.

Who would you like to see The Rock face upon his return? Let us know in the comments.