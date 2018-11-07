WWE Rumor Mill: Zelina Vega misses SmackDown Live due to injury

What's the story?

WWE are currently facing an injury crisis, with Superstars like Triple H, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Tye Dillinger, and Rowan out injured.

Another name has been reportedly added to that list, as PWInsider are reporting that Zelina Vega, the manager of SmackDown's Andrade "Cien" Almas, was injured at WWE's Evolution PPV.

In case you didn't know...

At Evolution, Vega was a part of the 20-woman Battle Royal, where the winner would get a shot at a women's title.

Vega was eliminated quickly from the match by the eventual winner, Nia Jax, who threw her over the top rope. She has wrestled only a handful of times since moving to the main roster earlier this year with Vega and Almas having a brief feud with Lana and Rusev, which resulted in a mixed tag team match at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

The report by PWInsider states that her fall during the Evolution PPV, when she was tossed outside the ring by Jax, could have resulted in a concussion for the 27-year-old Superstar. She has not featured on house shows in the last week or so, and also did not feature in this week's SmackDown show, where Almas faced Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio, who recently returned to the WWE and SmackDown Live, defeated the 29-year-old in the singles match.

The report also states that she will be back soon to the ring and SmackDown Live, in the next week or so.

What's next?

It seems like WWE are positive about Almas and may give him a push on SmackDown Live soon. He has had a steady start on the main roster, and will probably get a few opportunities to show what he is capable of.

Vega plays a major role in Almas' character and is great on the mic, which is important for Almas as he does not speak English.