Evolution seemingly isn't going to include everyone

What's the story?

Evolution is now just over two weeks away and the card may be shaping up, but it appears that there could be a number of faces that actually miss out on making history.

In case you didn't know...

A number of matches have been made for Evolution this past week with Trish Stratus and Lita now teaming up to face Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, whilst Charlotte and Becky Lynch will collide in the first ever Last Woman Standing match. Ronda Rousey will also defend her Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella and the only other match officially unveiled for the show sees Kairi Sane defend her NXT Women's Champion against former Champion Shayna Baszler.

There are a number of segments expected to be part of the show as well as a battle royal that will include a number of legends and members of the current roster who aren't featured as part of an official match.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer is currently reporting that Stephanie McMahon's original announcement regarding "more than 50 women" as part of the show has now been downplayed since it's likely that many women from NXT will be missing out on their chance to perform.

Whilst many names have been advertised including Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, there are some who will not be given a spot on the historic show.

Originally McMahon announced that all current active women from all three brands would be part of the show would be added to the event, but this now might not be the case.

What's next?

Evolution takes place on October 28th live from The Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in New York and is expected to see Stephanie McMahon make an appearance to unveil the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Do you think the women of NXT deserve to be part of the show? Have your say in the comments section below...