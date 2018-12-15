WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Nick Miller was released from WWE

Nick Miller was released from WWE yesterday

What's the story?

Nick Miller was released from WWE yesterday, something that was made clear when his profile was removed from WWE.com, but it seems that there could be much more to the story.

In case you didn't know...

Nick Miller has been part of NXT ever since 2016 when he was signed to the company along with Shane Thorne.

The two men have worked as a tag team over the past few years and were once known as TM-61, but their recent change of attitude and push towards the NXT Tag Team Championships meant that they were given the name The Mighty instead after months of telling the NXT roster that The Mighty Don't Kneel.

Miller and Thorne were most recently defeated by Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on an episode of NXT, which would have dampened their hopes of being pushed towards a feud with Undisputed Era, but not as much as Miller's recent release.

The heart of the matter

Nick Miller was reportedly released from WWE yesterday after it was noted that his profile had been removed from WWE.com.

There have been a number of rumors surrounding Miller's release, but Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently revealed that that the reason for Miller's release was because the former star actually requested it.

Miller's wife recently gave birth to their first child back in August and Miller has since made the hard decision to walk away from WWE and head back to Australia. Miller requested his release from the company and the company seeming granted it yesterday.

What's next?

It is unknown as to whether or not Miller will feature on NXT in the build-up to NXT Takeover: Phoenix, but it is now thought that Shane Thorne will be the recipient of a singles push in NXT.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to wish Nick Miller the best in his future endeavors.

