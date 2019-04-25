WWE Rumors: Possible reason why The Riott Squad was broken up

Why did WWE break up this group in The Superstar shakeup?

What's the story?

The Riott Squad may not have been one of the most dominant or even memorable factions in WWE's history, but the company finally breaking the threesome up marks a huge change for all three women. It also marks the beginning of a lot of opportunities for Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan as well

Whether the three are able to capitalize on these and carve out careers for themselves remain to be seen, but the sudden split during the Superstar Shake-Up makes it seem like the company has plans for them. Another thing that makes it seem like WWE has plans for the trio are rumors that are starting to circulate around Liv Morgan.

In case you didn't know...

The Riott Squad debuted as a faction on SmackDown Live in 2017 and has remained a group until the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up. While the faction ultimately never won title gold and rarely made it passed the mid-card, they were known for acting as a cohesive unit for the good of the team and some pretty reckless behavior backstage.

They are also known for their Shield-like beatdowns, which many female competitors on both Raw and Smackdown Live have become victims of over the years. Again, the group never reached the lofty heights that fans originally had envisioned for them, but it's not like they didn't have an abundance of opportunities on the main roster.

With that being said, the group is now been split up, leaving Liv Morgan on Smackdown Live and Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan on Raw. Interestingly enough, however, new rumors are circulating on why the move was made and it seems to have something to do with the company having plans for Liv Morgan.

The heart of the matter

According to Cagesideseats.com," Rumor Roundup, "There’s speculation a reason The Riott Squad was split is that Liv Morgan will be on the new season of Total Divas."

If true, Morgan would join Nia Jax, Paige, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella as main cast members, which will be an interesting mix for next season

This also will give The WWE Universe a chance to dive in deeper into Liv Morgan's personal life, which could be a great thing, especially with how interesting of a character she seems to be. Beyond all that, any publicity is good publicity and Morgan on the show is only going to lead to fans getting more and more behind her in the future.

What's next?

Let's be honest here.

Nothing lasts forever and that includes the Riott Squad. Fortunately for all three members of the group, there seems to be an abundance of opportunities for all of them on both brands and could end making out very nicely career-wise. Maybe not to the same level that a Lynch, Flair or Rousey would, but still a respective name for themselves.

In the end, the Shake-up did exactly what it was supposed to do and that was to shake up the rosters to create fresh and interesting storylines moving forward.

WWE even warned fans that some teams could be broken up before the thing even started, which has to make one wonder why there are so many hurt feelings about it.