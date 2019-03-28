WWE Rumors: Possible reason why The Undertaker was spotted at WWE Performance Center

The Undertaker could have found a future path for himself following retirement

What's the story?

The Undertaker was spotted at WWE's Performance Center last week off the back of the announcement that he would be making his in-ring return in Saudi Arabia in May, but what was he doing there.

In case you didn't know...

Many members of the WWE locker room and higher up officials are confused that Undertaker isn't working WrestleMania since The Deadman was expected to be part of the show, but now the company is without a match for him with just over a week to go.

Instead, it appears that Undertaker has opted to go for the money and return in Saudi Arabia, which was the last place he wrestled in back in November when he and Kane were defeated by Triple H and Shawn Michaels as part of Crown Jewel.

The heart of the matter

Undertaker was spotted at the Performance Center off the back of this news, but The Deadman wasn't there to make a deal with WWE, instead, according to The Wrestling Observer, The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool were there to teach the up and coming superstars who are currently positioned at the Performance Center.

The Phenom has been one of the biggest stars in WWE for almost three decades and has a wealth of knowledge to pass on so this was obviously a fantastic opportunity for all of the stars of tomorrow who are looking to follow in his footsteps.

What's next?

Undertaker is set to return when WWE flies back to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in May, but don't be surprised if The Deadman makes an appearance at WrestleMania, after all, it has been his show for the past 30 years.

Do you think The Undertaker will wrestle at WrestleMania again? Have your say in the comments section below...

