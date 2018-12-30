WWE Rumor: Potential Update on in-ring return of Alexa Bliss

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 330 // 30 Dec 2018, 21:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss could be set to return to the ring next month

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since Hell in a Cell but WWE could be planning a surprise return to the ring for the former Women's Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss was injured back at Hell in a Cell during her Women's Championship match with Ronda Rousey, which left her feeling weakness in her arm. She was later cleared to make her return but was then reinjured at a WWE Live Event in a match that also included Rousey and Nia Jax, which ultimately forced her to pull out of her dream match with Trish Stratus and Lita at Evolution.

Alexa Bliss has since remained in a manager/authoritative role on WWE TV since the company has decided to keep the former NXT star away from the ring to ensure that she isn't re-injured.

The heart of the matter

Bryan Alvarez recently discussed Bliss' new role on WWE TV on The Wrestling Observer, where he revealed that the former Women's Champion still has a way to go before she is cleared to compete, but this new role is likely just temporary but will keep her on TV until The Royal Rumble.

“So I don’t know if this is still the case, but as of a couple of weeks ago I heard Alexa was not going to be wrestling again until the Rumble. So maybe this is a way to keep her on TV until then,” he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Bliss' new role will be revealed tomorrow night on Monday Night Raw, and hopefully, she will be able to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble next year, since she narrowly missed out as The Women's Champion this year.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will be a shock addition to the Women's Royal Rumble match? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement