WWE Rumor: Reason why Toni Storm was pulled from upcoming event revealed

Toni Storm was pulled from an upcoming event, but why?

What's the story?

Toni Storm, who has been competing for the World Wonder Ring Stardom promotion, was supposed to go one on one with Bea Priestley at the upcoming Korakeun hall show but has since been pulled from the event.

Interestingly enough, however, the reason seems to have to do with who Storm's opponent, Bea Priestley, was recently signed with.

In case you didn't know...

Toni Storm defeated Rhia Ripley to win The NXT U.K Women's championship at Takeover Blackpool and has been competing in World Wonder Ring stardom with the permission of WWE since.

It is speculated that this agreement was due to the fact Storm is a former champion of the promotion and their relationship with the promotion itself.

This was supposed to lead to a match between her and Bea Priestley, which was being labeled WWE versus AEW but has since been pulled from the event without reason. In fact, the only details We are Stardom twitter page would provide is that it was something that was out of their hands.

The heart of the matter

For the upcoming Korakuen Hall show on May 16, the previously announced match between Toni Storm and Bea Priestley will not take place due to circumstances beyond our control. Thank you for undestanding. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 8, 2019

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claims that the reason Storm was pulled from the match with Priestley was due to the fact that she was signed with AEW and WWE was worried about the chance of Storm being booked to lose the event.

This, of course, makes perfect sense when you consider the fact that AEW is close to announcing a television deal and will be in direct competition with WWE in the fall of this year.

If nothing else, WWE has every right to protect who they want here and if they don't want one of their talents to take part in the match, then that is their decision to make.

What's next?

No new opponent has been announced for Priestley or even if she will still appear at the event either. As for Storm, she is currently the UK Women's champion and is likely to see more challengers come her way sooner rather than later.

Whether she remains with Stardom or not beyond this remains to be seen, but will depend on what WWE wants to do with her.