Rob Gronkowski might lose his title tonight

If the latest reports are to be believed, we might see the WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski make an appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Justin Barrasso shared a tweet stating his sources have informed him about the plausible arrival of the longest-reigning 24/7 Champion on the Red brand.

Earlier this year, Rob Gronkowski hosted WrestleMania 36 where he pinned Mojo Rawley on the second night of the event. After spending almost two months away from the product, Gronkowski might finally be making an appearance on WWE television.

Sources: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end/WWE 24/7 champion Rob Gronkowski will appear on tonight's Monday Night Raw.



The 24/7 Championship was created in May of 2019, and Gronk is WWE's longest reigning champ with the title. — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) June 1, 2020

This could also mean that Rob Gronkowski might lose his title this week as WWE Superstar R-Truth seems determined to get his hands back on the title. The latter has been involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley and MVP while simultaneously announcing his intentions to win back the title, even though none of his promos have included the right name.

The history of WWE 24/7 Championship

The WWE 24/7 Championship was last year on RAW that followed the Money in the Bank PPV. Ever since, 36 different people have held the title which has witnessed 96 reigns. Given the fact that it is the only title that needs to be defended all hours of the day and all days of the week, WWE have used it for several storylines -- most of which were introduced for comic purposes.

At 57 days, Rob Gronkowski has held the title for the longest period of time. However, he could lose the title to R-Truth who would look to become the WWE 24/7 Champion for the 36th time in his career.

Rob Gronkowski thinks he can return to the football field with my title? Well Batter Up, Gronk. I’m gonna slam dunk on you and take my title back! Don’t you dare try to skate away!!! pic.twitter.com/ojdcNtisYR — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) May 25, 2020

R-Truth has undoubtedly kept the 24/7 Championship interesting. Given his recent run on RAW, it seems that he might be heading towards extending his record by finally pinning Rob Gronkowski. It will be interesting to see what's in store for this unique WWE title.