WWE Rumor Roundup: More Superstars possibly being released, 2 Superstars suspended and more – 10th December 2019

Vince McMahon and Triple H

In today's roundup, we take a look at the WWE Superstar Vince McMahon absolutely loves and also the worrying backstage news on Braun Strowman! But before that, let's kick things off with the two big headline-makers of the day.

More WWE Superstars to be released?

Sin Cara, Luke Harper and The Ascension’s Konnor and Viktor were released by WWE over the weekend and it looks like that has given hope to a few others. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue has reported that there could be a few more releases as some Superstars are looking at this as a window of opportunity.

On the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, he said:

“From what I can tell, there are a small number of people who are now looking at this as an opportunity to potentially get released, but when it comes to things like this, we’ll have to wait and see.

“There are a number of people that the WWE will not let go and there are a number of people who they won’t let go because they are too valuable, whereas at the moment the people who were released were considered not valuable enough.

“So I think people who feel themselves that they are not too valued or do not feel valuable will be looking at this as an opportunity, and that’s the information that I’ve been getting.”

Mike Kanellis is the only WWE Superstar who has not been granted his release despite requesting it. All the others who requested their release have been granted their wish.

2 Superstars suspended by WWE

WWE have confirmed that Robert Roode and Primo Colon have been suspended for 30 days after they violated the company’s Wellness Policy.

Ryan Satin of Pro-Wrestling Sheet was the first to report this news, saying: “Sources tell us Robert Roode and Primo Colon have been hit with 30-day suspensions this week due to the violations. It’s unclear at this time what was found in their systems.”

Roode is expected to be in the company for some time while reports suggest The Colons could be on their way out.

