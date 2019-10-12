WWE Rumor Roundup: WWE sign huge Superstar, one-off match for Crown Jewel, spoilers for Draft on RAW, and more – 12th October 2019

What does Crown Jewel have in store for the WWE Universe?

Last night, WWE held the 2019 Draft on SmackDown, where the future of several Superstars was determined as they were moved to RAW or remained on SmackDown. It's not all over, though, as we will have another round of the draft set to take place on Monday on RAW.

Earlier in the day, WWE made several big announcements with regards to the Crown Jewel PPV, which will be held on October 31st in Saudi Arabia. In today's rumor roundup, we cover news and rumors regarding Crown Jewel, WWE signing a huge Superstar, the future of Ronda Rousey, and more.

#1 Cain Velasquez reportedly signs with WWE; retires from MMA

Cain Velasquez has been signed permanently by WWE, according to reports

According to ESPN, Cain Velasquez, former UFC Heavyweight Champion, has signed a deal with WWE and has retired from MMA. Velasquez has reportedly secured a "lucrative, multiyear contract" with Vince McMahon's promotion.

Velasquez made a surprise appearance on last week's SmackDown - the first one on FOX - and began a feud with Brock Lesnar, who had just moments earlier defeated Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship.

It was announced on Friday in a press conference for the Crown Jewel PPV that Velasquez will face off against Brock Lesnar in a singles match for the WWE Championship. The 37-year-old is a newbie in the pro wrestling industry but has wrestled in Mexico, and even was at WWE's Performance Center last year, honing his craft.

Velasquez appeared on this week's SmackDown as well, confronting Lesnar and warning him that he will give him a "matching scar" on the other side of his face.

