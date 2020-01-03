WWE Rumor Roundup: RAW Superstar to make stunning in-ring return, Major WrestleMania 36 update and more – 2 January 2020

It's a new year, yes it is! But the rumor mill is still the same and has a lot of fascinating stuff today! In today's rumor roundup, we take a look at the shocking reason why Bobby Lashley returned to WWE, backstage plans for Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble, the former Superstar Corey Graves wants back in WWE and more!

But before we get to that, we take a look at the two big headline-makers of the day:

RAW Superstar to make a stunning in-ring return

Lana has confirmed that she will be returning to the ring this year. She last performed in the ring back in April and has been on and off TV for the past 8 months. Talking to TV Insider, she said:

"The crazy thing was returning to TV and Bobby, it was for the season premiere of Monday Night Raw. That was one of the things in my 10 goals is to be something on Raw or Smackdown and impacting people and giving people something to talk about. To see that, literally, my wildest dreams come true, it's mind-blowing. I'm so thankful. I'm making my goals and dreams for the next year, and the sky's the limit. Yes, I will be getting back in the ring. Anything can happen, it's WWE. I'd love to be champion — why not?" [H/T: TV Insider]

Lana is involved in a storyline with Rusev and Lashley, with Liv Morgan recently entering the mix too. Will we be seeing Lana vs Liv Morgan soon?

Major WrestleMania 36 update

WWE usually start dropping hints about WrestleMania at the start of the calendar year but that is not the case this time around. There have been rumors doing the rounds but none are concrete.

Talked to a source over the holidays who’s been with WWE for 10+ years who said they can’t remember a January where so little of the WrestleMania card has been decided upon. Said it’s both refreshing, as WWE is keeping multiple option open, but frustrating at the same time. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 2, 2020

WrestleVotes are now reporting that there is no talks of WrestleMania plans backstage right now and WWE are keeping multiple options open at this time!

