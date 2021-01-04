WWE Rumor Roundup: 22-year-old Brock Lesnar lookalike called "The Next Big Thing"; Big possible return after 4 years; 119-day streak ended; McMahon's future - 3rd January 2020

Details about the possible future of Vince McMahon as the top boss in WWE, an impressive 119-day long streak of a current Champion in WWE has ended, and the world may have found the next Brock Lesnar. These are some of the topics discussed in today's edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

#5 22-year-old being called the next Brock Lesnar, WWE star Paul Heyman reacts

His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler.



Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

There is no denying that Brock Lesnar is once in a lifetime performer, but it looks like another sensational athlete may be primed to take The Beast Incarnate's place in the coming time. This athlete is 22-year old Parker Boudreaux, who has been getting a lot of attention on social media to resemble Brock Lesnar.

22-year-old American Footballer Parker Boudreaux calls himself "The Next Big Thing" on his social media handles, and he's garnering serious attention from the pro-wrestling world. From his physique to facial look, the young athlete has a striking resemblance to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

#TBT to 2002 ... Advocating for the Reigning Defending Undisputed @WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World @BrockLesnar. 18 years later, we're still on top. Still hold the gold. And still headed to the main event of @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/QGDX7uJXpT — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 2, 2020

Paul Heyman was the long-serving manager of Brock Lesnar. However, Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since losing his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year.

Heyman has since become the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He recently took to Twitter and put over Boudreaux by saying that he agrees that he is the next big thing.

Heyman is a master of the business and has a great eye for talent. Many of the big names in WWE, including Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, have gained a lot of their popularity thanks to Paul Heyman himself.

By putting over Boudreaux, Heyman has indicated that WWE may be interested in getting the American Football player into the company someday.

For now, WWE fans are eagerly awaiting Brock Lesnar's return. Could he return at this month's Royal Rumble event? What could be in store for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman once he's back on the scene?

Can Brock Lesnar be ever replaced in WWE? Let us know in the comments below!