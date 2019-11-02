WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to SmackDown, another travel issue for company, Superstars' decision on future Saudi Arabia shows, and more - 2nd November, 2019

It's been an incredibly crazy few days in WWE as the promotion hosted Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, following which travel issues forced WWE's Superstars to be stranded in the Middle East. This resulted in them missing SmackDown. However, the show still went on as NXT's Superstars invaded the Blue brand ahead of this month's Survivor Series.

In today's WWE rumor roundup, we bring you Vince McMahon's reaction to the SmackDown after Crown Jewel, the mood of the Superstars following travel issues on the way back from Saudi Arabia, as well as the person in charge of SmackDown this week.

All this and more in the November 2nd edition of the WWE rumor roundup:

#1 Vince McMahon's reaction to SmackDown after Crown Jewel

Vince McMahon was backstage on SmackDown

The NXT Superstars stole the show on Friday Night SmackDown as they invaded the Blue brand to set up matches for Survivor Series, where NXT will compete against RAW and SmackDown this year.

Following the show, which was headlined by Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan, with Bryan competing for Cole's NXT Championship, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was in a jubilant mood.

McMahon was reportedly happy at how the show turned out, despite the travel fiasco causing several SmackDown Superstars to miss the show. The WWE Chairman told people backstage that they "hit a home run" as per Wrestling News.

The report further states that McMahon rewrote the show just hours before SmackDown went on air. According to the report, Triple H - who led the NXT contingent - had a big role to play in how the show turned out.

The show was a hit among the fans who praised WWE and the NXT Superstars on social media as it was very different to what we usually expect from SmackDown shows.

