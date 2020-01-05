WWE Rumor Roundup: Big update on possible Royal Rumble winners, Rusev almost got fired and more – 4 January 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's roundup, we take a look at the Superstar who could be moving from SmackDown to RAW soon, a legendary tag-team's idea to crush The Rock's throat and more!

But as always, let's first get to the two headline-makers of the day.

Big update on possible Royal Rumble winners

It's January and that means it is Royal Rumble season! The first pay-per-view of the year will set the ball rolling for WrestleMania as the winner of the Rumble gets to main event the show of all shows!

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue has an interesting take on things and revealed the favorites to win the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble this season. Roman Reigns and Shayna Baszler are currently the favorites but things could change. He said:

The current betting favourites, previously these were just favourites from management, to win the Royal Rumble, I mentioned it was Shayna Baszler and Roman Reigns, they are now the betting favourites on a lot of betting sites, and a lot of betting companies are taking less and less odds of the chance for Roman and Shayna winning.

It’s worth remembering, I believe the time was 2016 when Randy Orton won, the betting averages narrowed day by day to get closer and closer to Randy Orton, at that time you had Goldberg, Lesnar and The Undertaker in the Royal Rumble, so they were favourites the day before but Randy Orton was the betting favourite on the day. So it’s very telling when the betting favourites start to move.

Rusev almost gets fired

The Decade!

2010-Taxi Driver, 11-WWE/Tore ACL,12-broken neck,13-60 days to get better or fired,14-Main Roster,15-Tank,16-got married,17-Shoulder surgery/RUSEVDAY WAS BORN,18-Undertaker,19-US Citizen,20-30 CANT WAIT — Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 2, 2020

Rusev has been over with the WWE Universe for some time now and he will be missed by the fans if he were to leave the company now. Rusev has now revealed that he was once told to get better in 60 days or he would be fired, back in 2013!

The Bulgarian did get better and has gone on to hold various titles in WWE! He is now involved in a weird storyline with Lana, Lashley and Liv Morgan and things are going to get interesting.

