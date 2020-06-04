WWE

In today's WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at the next big call up from NXT, the big update on Jason Jordan's in-ring career anymore. There is also an interesting story from Bray Wyatt while one Hall of Famer is happy that he has got his release from WWE!

Before we get to all that, let us take a look at the top headline-makers of the day:

Backstage heat on Nia Jax and Rob Gronkowski

Kairi Sane suffered a head injury during her match with Nia Jax on WWE RAW this week. The nasty injury saw the Japanese star get a big cut on her head after crashing into the steel steps.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez were talking about the same on Wrestling Observer Radio, and said that there was backstage heat on Nia Jax. Alvarez went on to read a text from an anonymous person in WWE who wanted her fired before she 'cripples or kills' someone.

Meltzer: She was way too close to throw her. I was close to 'Nia Jax didn't do anything wrong when I watched it'. I was kind of, ugh, I don't know about this one.

Alvarez: Should I read the message sent by somebody there?

Meltzer: Sure

Alvarez: I was obviously told not to mention this person's name but '1000% Nia's fault. She needs to be f****** fired. She is dangerous. Fire her before she cripples or kills somebody.' This person was not happy

Nia Jax is not the only one who has backstage heat as reports have suggested that Rob Gronkowski too does not have a good reputation backstage as well. The former 24/7 Champion left WWE this week after losing the title to R-Truth during Monday Night RAW. Fightful Select's report read:

"Those that we've spoken too -- even those with a reputation of being easy, helpful, and good to work with, all had negative things to say about working with Gronk after his WrestleMania fiasco. There was heat on Gronkowski after his hesitation to do his scheduled spot put the WrestleMania filming two hours behind schedule. One top name on the roster called Gronk "A F***in' clown who we are so much better off without."