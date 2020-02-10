WWE Rumor Roundup - Bad news for Goldberg, Popular former Divas Champion returning as a part-timer - 9th February 2020

Goldberg/Divas Championship belt

We are back again with the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

With the next Saudi Arabia show, Super ShowDown, approaching fast, we have an update with regards to what seems to be the biggest match on the card, Goldberg vs. The Fiend. Will Goldberg go over The Fiend or will WWE's twisted entity add another legend to his hitlist?

Elsewhere, a big rumor about WWE suspensions also turned out to be false.

A controversial Superstar has also been permitted to go after Brock Lesnar and that's a surprising development considering the events that transpired last month.

After Edge, another veteran Superstar is rumored to return as a part-timer. There was also some news about the in-ring return of a WWE Hall of Famer, and why it may not happen anytime soon.

On that note, let's take a look at all the speculation in detail:

#5. Kelly Kelly returning as a part-time talent

Kelly Kelly was one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match and while it initially seemed like a one-off appearance, the former Divas Champion could be returning to the company on a 'semi-regular basis'.

Jerry 'The King' Lawler spoke about the Women's Rumble on the latest edition of his podcast and the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that we could be seeing more of Kelly soon.

“I thought it was the best Women’s Rumble match that I’ve seen. It was a little bit NXT-heavy. But I didn’t have a problem with that because every one of the NXT women shined. It wasn’t like you ever thought ‘oh this woman shouldn’t be there. Every one of them looked like they could win that match. I got a chance to talk to Kelly before the match for a long time. She’s just doing great. And from what I understand we may be seeing more of her. She may be coming back on a semi-regular basis.”

WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis revealed more details on Kelly Kelly's WWE status. The Superstar was reportedly a replacement for the injured Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble, and as of this writing, Kelly has not signed a contract with the company.

It's being reported that she will appear sporadically, quite possibly on reunion shows and big PPVs such as the Rumble. Davis concluded that the company has no plans of integrating Kelly Kelly to the roster.

