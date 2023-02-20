WWE Rumor Roundup: Big mistake compromises WrestleMania plans for Brock Lesnar, Is Triple H upset with recent returns?

Welcome back to another interesting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list looks at contradictory reports concerning WrestleMania plans for Brock Lesnar and Triple H's genuine opinion on the performances of superstars who recently returned to the company.

There is also an update on plans for another Hall of Famer to challenge for a championship on WWE RAW.

Here, we look at the biggest rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Major issue in plans for Brock Lesnar after a controversial finish to his match at Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar locked horns with Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber amid their intense feud on RAW. However, the match ended controversially after Lesnar hit The All Mighty with a low blow, and the latter won via DQ.

Fightful Select has reported that the bizarre ending to Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was booked so their feud could be extended. Thus, we might see the two superstars continue their rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania.

The finish to their match particularly baffled WWE fans because last week, Bray Wyatt confirmed on SmackDown that he would go after the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Triple H wouldn't tease a feud between Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley unless there were solid plans for that booking. He said:

"He [Bray Wyatt] is very over, and I think they feel that he has got to be in a big match. They don't throw stuff out there and not follow up most of the time, certainly not Paul [Triple H]. My gut is that if he did that interview, I mean, it really has to lead to something. I don't know what, but that would be interesting." [From 30:40 to 31:00]

Thus, the finish to Brock Lesnar's match against Bobby Lashley has now created problems with backstage plans for The Beast's WrestleMania match. The creative team will now have to interlink Lesnar's story with both Lashley and Bray Wyatt as we inch closer to WrestleMania Hollywood.

#2 Is Triple H disappointed by the recent returns in WWE?

Reports by WrestleVotes claimed that Triple H is unsatisfied with the recent returns to WWE. He brought back several superstars who were released due to budget cuts. However, they have seemingly disappointed The Game. The WrestleVotes report said:

"I'm told a handful of talent brought back in the "rehiring wave" over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company."

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross



Nobody is a villain in their own story. Nobody is a villain in their own story.⏳ https://t.co/OtEySTH9KC

However, Fightful Select is now reporting that Triple H is not particularly upset with superstars who have returned. Instead, The Game brought them back to add depth to the RAW and SmackDown roster. He has his plans after taking over the WWE creative, and many previously released superstars fit in well with his strategy for the future.

#3 WWE Hall of Famer to return on RAW and challenge for Tag Team Championship

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



What an ending to an awesome episode of RAW!



#WWERAW LITA RETURNS TO HELP BECKY LYNCH DEFEAT BAYLEY AND DAMAGE CTRL!What an ending to an awesome episode of RAW! LITA RETURNS TO HELP BECKY LYNCH DEFEAT BAYLEY AND DAMAGE CTRL! What an ending to an awesome episode of RAW! #WWERAW https://t.co/Y0fnuPv7P4

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently returned on RAW to help Becky Lynch win her Steel Cage Match against Bayley. Latest reports suggest that Lita and Becky Lynch will join forces to challenge Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

There were also rumors about Trish Stratus potentially returning to help Lita and Becky Lynch in their feud with Damage CTRL. The plans were seemingly postponed due to Dakota Kai's injury.

Becky Lynch and Bayley were described as "directionless on the Road to WrestleMania" on last week's RAW. The Man is rumored to be teaming up with Lita and Trish Stratus for a Six-Woman Tag Team match against Bayley-led Damage CTRL at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Poll : 0 votes