WWE Rumor Roundup: Big name likely to make a major return in a few weeks, former World Champion was allegedly told to leave by Vince McMahon

The wrestling world has been abuzz ever since rumors of CM Punk being backstage on RAW this week started swirling. Punk has not been seen on WWE TV since he was released by the company eight years ago. He joined AEW in 2021 but has been off TV since his backstage brawl with The Elite at All Out.

#3. CM Punk allegedly escorted out after meeting with The Miz

In a surprise turn of events, former WWE star CM Punk was reportedly asked to leave the backstage area of Monday Night RAW. According to PWInsider, Punk had briefly met Triple H and had also met with several other talents, including The Miz, before being asked to leave.

The reason for Punk's dismissal was reportedly due to his contractual obligations with rival wrestling company All Elite Wrestling and a decision made by Vince McMahon.

The incident has fueled speculation about a possible return for the Second City Saint to WWE, which has been a topic of discussion among wrestling fans for a long. However, with Punk's current obligations to AEW, it seems unlikely that a return to the company is on the horizon.

Nevertheless, this incident highlights the ongoing competition between wrestling companies and the complexities of their relationships and contractual obligations within the wrestling industry. It also adds an intriguing new chapter to the long-standing drama between CM Punk and Vince McMahon.

#2. Drew McIntyre is set to return to WWE in a few more weeks

Fans can rejoice as it has been rumored that former World Champion Drew McIntyre will be returning to the company after an absence of several weeks, as per Dave Meltzer. He may not return for a few more weeks but will make a comeback, nonetheless.

McIntyre has been away from WWE programming since WrestleMania 39, where he competed against Sheamus and Gunther. McIntyre has been absent due to an unknown health issue, which had caused concern among fans.

The announcement of McIntyre's return has been eagerly anticipated, with fans speculating on social media about his potential comeback. He has been one of the company's top stars in recent years, winning the WWE Championship twice and being a consistent presence on SmackDown.

While the details of his health issues have not been made public, his potential return is a testament to his strength and resilience, and fans can't wait to see him back in the ring. It was believed that he may not return due to issues in his contract negotiations, but that is not the case.

#1. Goldberg set to join AEW?

Rumors have been circulating about the potential for former Universal and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg to make an appearance on AEW television. Dave Meltzer has stated that All Elite President Tony Khan would love to feature Goldberg on his programming, but the wrestler's asking price is too high.

According to Meltzer, Goldberg was reportedly making two million dollars per match in Saudi Arabia while under contract with WWE, and this price is not cost-effective for AEW.

Goldberg's status as a Hall of Famer and a former champion has made him a valuable asset to wrestling companies. Still, it seems that his high asking price may prevent him from appearing on AEW television.

Goldberg's WWE contract ended in March 2023, leaving him free to explore other opportunities, but it remains to be seen where he will end up next.

