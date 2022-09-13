WWE Rumor Roundup: Big plans to find next challenger for Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar to return and challenge top champion, update on Bray Wyatt’s return

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list includes rumored updates on the biggest returns that could happen over the next few months. Additionally, there's an exciting development backstage in plans for Roman Reigns' historic title reign.

#1. Backstage plans for Roman Reigns' next challenger in WWE

Xero News @NewsXero Hearing a pitch has been made for a number 1 contender tournament for Romans Belts has been made.



The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently defended his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. He is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules next month.

Latest backstage reports by Xero News claim that the creative team is considering a potential number one contender's match to determine the next challenger for The Tribal Chief.

The winner of the match mentioned above will likely challenge Reigns for both championships at Survivor Series 2022. However, nothing is set in stone just yet. As of this writing, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are the frontrunners in the list of potential challengers for Reigns.

It is worth noting that Kross has had the upper hand in his recent altercations with McIntyre, and the duo is expected to engage in a brutal feud resulting in a match at Extreme Rules. Not to forget, Theory still intends to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and become the youngest world champion in WWE history.

#2. Brock Lesnar and Goldberg slated for WWE return ahead of Crown Jewel

Xero News @NewsXero Goldberg and Brock both Pitched to be working Saudi



Early plans had Goldberg vs Omos or Veer



And



Lesnar vs Lashley



As per the latest reports from Zero News, WWE plans to bring back Brock Lesnar and Goldberg for Crown Jewel, which is scheduled to take place in November.

Lesnar is rumored to be returning to rekindle his feud with Bobby Lashley. He could challenge the United States Champion for the title after the two were previously involved in a championship rivalry that never met an actual end.

Goldberg is also expected to return for the show. The company has been posting a lot about him lately across all social media platforms. The Hall of Famer will reportedly compete against Omos and or Veer at Crown Jewel 2022.

#3. Backstage update on Bray Wyatt's highly anticipated WWE return

Latest reports claim that Bray Wyatt's potential WWE return is now a matter of when and not if. However, unlike a few recent returns in the company, the former Universal Champion won't make his presence known on a weekly show or a secondary premium live event, as per reports in Xero News.

Triple H has been secretive about plans to bring back a few big names, and Bray Wyatt seems to be at the top of that list.

The Game recently praised Bray Wyatt for his creativity and hailed him for his ideas. Triple H believes that Bray is a 'victim of his own mind and his creative.' The latter also created ripples when he shared a cryptic post on Twitter that read, "Patience. It's almost time."

Fans have been curious about his current status, and his plausible return has been a topic of hot discussion amongst many.

