WWE Rumor Roundup: CM Punk return update, two more former Champions returning to SmackDown - 30 September 2019

CM Punk and Vince McMahon.

Roundup time!

Today's collection of all the speculation going around features some of the biggest names in the business who have been away from the ring for a very long time. We're talking about The Rock and CM Punk.

So will the Great One return at SmackDown's debut show on the FOX network? We've got an exciting update on that.

Regarding CM Punk, a big announcement is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and we could be in for one of the biggest surprises in a while.

An absent WWE Superstar also revealed why she has been away from the ring in a very emotional post.

One of the most decorated tag teams of this generation will be returning to TV this Friday. A much-needed announcement was also made on the future of 205 Live.

On that note, let's take a look at the biggest rumors of the day:

#1. CM Punk and updates on him possibly getting a role on WWE Backstage

Here we go again! As we had reported a few days ago via PWInsider, CM Punk was at FOX Studios auditioning for an undisclosed role on FOX's new show on FS1, WWE Backstage.

Reports suggest that Punk's tryout with FOX went well and an official offer could have also been made to the former WWE Superstar to join the WWE Backstage show, which will be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T on Tuesdays.

However, it should be noted that even if Punk manages to get the job - which could potentially be that of an analyst - the former WWE Champion will not be employed by WWE and will be under FOX's payroll.

Thus, it wouldn't count as a WWE return. Punk has been firm on his stand about not returning to in-ring action, but such involvement with WWE is the best we can get.

Booker T was also recently at the FOX studios and the WWE Hall of Famer was asked whether Punk was present for a screen test for the WWE Backstage show. Here's what Booker had to say:

"I didn’t see him at FOX [studios in Los Angeles] or anything like that. I don’t know anything about it. I don’t know anything about it. Look, I don’t know anything about it. That’s what I said, isn’t it? I don’t know anything about it. But yeah, that’s another story."

It has also been revealed by Kristian Harloff that Punk will be appearing on the Collider Live and we may possibly get an update on his future during the show.

Wednesday! Halloween Horror Nights Footage! @CMPunk in studio and Big announcement! Watch it live on Collider Live!! @ColliderVideo — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) September 30, 2019

Let’s try this again: Wednesday show. 1. Halloween Horror Nights recap 2. CM Punk in studio 3. We have a big announcement. https://t.co/6Ng78OzYl2 — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) September 30, 2019

