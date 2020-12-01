WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on ban on Brock Lesnar after release; McMahon punished Superstar for removing mask; Update on gruesome injury on RAW; Why Elias is being buried- 1st December 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring to you the biggest stories and updates from the world of WWE. On today's edition, we will take a look at many interesting backstage stories coming out of this week's Monday Night RAW.

One of the topics that will be addressed is the brutal bump Jeff Hardy suffered on RAW and what the possible ramifications of that could be. Apart from that, we will take a look at why two top RAW Superstars are possibly being punished by Vince McMahon.

So without further ado, let us jump into the big stories and rumours from the day.

#5 Reason why WWE placed a 20-month ban on Brock Lesnar working for another promotion

While speaking on his podcast - Something to Wrestle - Bruce Prichard talked about the 20-month ban WWE had placed on Brock Lesnar working for another wrestling company after his release in 2004.

“Yeah, because again, we made the investment in training him initially and getting him to the popularity that he was at. Brock was unhappy, wanted to do other things. That’s fine, you can try other things. However, we had made the investment in him in the sports-entertainment category and wanted to protect that so, just strictly business.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

Brock Lesnar had chosen to leave WWE just 2 years after his debut. The reason behind his decision was the tough schedule and life on the road. Even though Brock Lesnar had received a major push almost instantly, even winning the WWE Championship at the age of 25, Lesnar was not happy with the company.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 and has been working on a limited schedule since then. Reports indicated that Brock Lesnar has not re-signed with WWE and is currently a free agent.