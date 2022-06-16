WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on Vince McMahon's alleged affair with ex-employee, Megastar gets released, Backstage reaction to Nia Jax's controversial Tweet

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring the latest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we'll look at some interesting rumors around top names like Nia Jax, Vince McMahon, and Sasha Banks.

The wrestling world was shocked by the recent allegations levied on McMahon by the Wall Street Journal. The report said McMahon had an affair with a paralegal in the company. McMahon allegedly paid $3 million as a settlement because of the affair.

3. Backstage details on the effect of Vince McMahon's alleged affair

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry

As per Fightful Select, the roster members were told that WWE and the Board of Directors are cooperating with the ongoing investigation against Vince McMahon. It was also reported that McMahon would be present backstage on SmackDown this week, and business will continue as usual.

WWE's Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, also accused of allegedly being party to the affair, will have no change in position. The settlement was made to prevent the former employee, a paralegal in 2019, from "discussing her relationship with Mr. McMahon or disparaging him." The paralegal joined at a salary of $100,000, bumped to $200,000 after the alleged relationship began.

2. Sasha Banks allegedly released by WWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

WWE suspended Sasha Banks along with Naomi after they walked off during an episode of RAW. They weren't happy with their creative direction and decided not to comply. While the former women's tag team champions were in it together, only Banks seems to have been axed by the company.

Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri stated that WWE released Banks. He said it's not known if she asked for it or if the company decided to let her go:

"I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end."

1. Backstage reaction to Niz Jax's controversial tweet

Lina Fanene @LinaFanene It’s a shame, some people deserve to get the opportunity to shine like the star they really are, but unfortunately certain higher ups can never see past their own perverted ways. Too bad, there aren’t the lucky ones who can use blackmail to keep their jobs. *random tweet* It’s a shame, some people deserve to get the opportunity to shine like the star they really are, but unfortunately certain higher ups can never see past their own perverted ways. Too bad, there aren’t the lucky ones who can use blackmail to keep their jobs. *random tweet*

Nia Jax was released by WWE last year. She was out due to an injury and was let go. It has come to light that Jax's cryptic Tweet on April 30 could've hinted that she knew about Vince McMahon's alleged affair. In her tweet, she talked about people 'blackmailing' their way into keeping their jobs:

“It’s a shame, some people deserve to get the opportunity to shine like the star they really are, but unfortunately certain higher ups can never see past their own perverted ways. Too bad, there aren’t the lucky ones who can use blackmail to keep their jobs. *random tweet*”

As per Fightful Select, her comments were 'dismissed' backstage. It was thought she was bitter after getting cut. However, if her tweet is seen in a new light after allegations about Vince McMahon surfaced, it makes much more sense.

