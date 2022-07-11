WWE Rumor Roundup: Former champion gone from WWE due to budget cuts, Vince McMahon's reaction to the major allegations on him, Major return to happen soon

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors of the day.

There have been new allegations against Vince McMahon, and we have a report on how he has reacted to the most recent ones. A former champion is gone from WWE due to budget cuts. Also, we have an update on a major star's return.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into the daily rumor roundup. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#3. Vince McMahon's reported reaction to the major allegations on SmackDown

After the initial "hush money" deal allegations following which he stepped back as CEO of WWE, a new report from the Wall Street Journal further claims that Vince McMahon paid a sum of $12 million to four women affiliated with the company to keep a lid on sexual relationships.

While the wrestling world reacts to the recent reports, Mr. McMahon is reportedly not much affected by the allegations.

Dave Meltzer reported that things were normal at the latest taping of SmackDown, and McMahon was running creative as usual. He was also reportedly "no selling everything" and "letting everyone know he's not blinking."

#2. Update on the return of Kevin Owens

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been out of action for a few weeks now due to an injury. He was initially slated to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, but that didn't happen. Fans have now been wondering when KO will make his return.

During his appearance on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer noted that the former Universal Champion could be back in a few weeks and added that it was just a minor injury.

"I know that he's fine. My impression is [he'll be back in] a few more weeks," said Dave Meltzer.

Kevin Owens main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 38 earlier this year against a returning Stone Cold Steve Austin. Following that, he started a highly entertaining feud against Ezekiel, the brother of Elias.

It remains to be seen what is in store for Owens when he returns to action.

#1. Two stars are reportedly gone from WWE due to budget cuts

ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ @westonroad_



AXELMANIA IS STILL ALIVE



#WWERaw The best part of this segment is Curtis Axel trying to separate Cody and RollinsAXELMANIA IS STILL ALIVE The best part of this segment is Curtis Axel trying to separate Cody and RollinsAXELMANIA IS STILL ALIVE#WWERaw https://t.co/0XuZN2v2Cu

The budget cuts are unfortunately back again. According to a report from PWInsider, former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari, who were working as producers for WWE on a probationary basis, are no longer being brought in due to budget cuts.

This has reportedly caused other full-time producers to be overworked. This was also backed by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

Axel and Daivari have both been seen on-screen recently trying to break up fights between superstars on RAW and SmackDown as backstage officials.

It remains to be seen whether any other budget cuts are in line for the company in the near future.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far