WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Champion upset with how Vince McMahon treated his wife; Becky Lynch shows baby bump; Triple H's issue with Randy Orton; Truth about Strowman - 29th October 2020

#5 Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett upset with Vince McMahon

Former 24/7 Champion Mike Bennett talked to the Two Man Power Trip podcast recently and discussed his time in WWE. The former ROH Superstar stated that he was not happy with his release especially since he had asked for it ahead of the pandemic and could have taken up another contract if he was granted it.

Bennett also stated that while he was keen on leaving WWE, his wife Maria Kannelis did not want to leave, and it was unfair of Vince McMahon to release her as well.

''Vince is always nice to their face, but, some of the things he’s done lately, it is hard for me to wrap my brain around. It’s hard for me to be ok with the way he treated my wife.'' (h/t: WrestlingNews.co)

Bennett talked about how releasing his wife was a 'lousy thing to do'.

''Not only that, but she had more experience with that company. She was there for almost 6 years before the second time and then 3 years on the second run, so that’s almost 10 years of service. To release a woman who is on maternity leave after giving 10 years to a company and then just fire her in the middle of a pandemic? I’m sorry. I think that’s a real lousy thing to do to a person.”

Mike Bennett has not signed with any major company after his release from WWE but has been making appearances all over the independent scene, even challenging for the NWA World Championship.