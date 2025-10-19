WWE Rumor Roundup - Jacob Fatu Recovering From Surgery, Rhea Ripley Injured, Rikishi Health Scare, Ilja Dragunov Plans Changed

WWE is currently pushing towards Saturday Night's Main Event next month, but it appears that there has been an injury hit on the company as of late. Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu, and now Rhea Ripley have all recently suffered injuries, which could cause a number of changes to the company's plans heading into the final months of the year. Here are today's biggest rumors from the world of WWE. #4. Original WWE return plans for Ilja Dragunov View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIlja Dragunov returned to WWE after a year on the sidelines on SmackDown this past week and was able to defeat Sami Zayn to become United States Champion. It appears that this was a major change to the original plans for Dragunov's return, since Bodyslam.net is reporting that Dragunov was supposed to make his return on the RAW brand. Instead, there was a &quot;shakeup,&quot; and Dragunov's return destination was changed, which led to a major title change. #3. Rikishi forced into emergency surgeryHall of Famer Rikishi has reportedly been forced to undergo surgery for a sudden health issue. PWInsider noted that the 60-year-old was forced to undergo emergency surgery, although specific details surrounding the incident are still unknown. The report noted that the problem quickly arose, “a health issue that came up suddenly.”#2. Rhea Ripley suffered a broken noseRhea Ripley was recently part of WWE's tour of Japan, where she teamed with Raquel Rodriguez against Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer. Raquel threw Iyo into Rhea, which led to a nose injury, which Ripley herself recently shared on Instagram. Many felt that this was a superficial injury but it seems that this wasn't the case, since The Wrestling Observer recently noted that she had suffered a broken nose. &quot;Rhea broke her nose on the house show loop.&quot;#1. Jacob Fatu is recovering from surgeryJacob Fatu was written off TV this week on SmackDown when he was attacked backstage, seemingly by Drew McIntyre. It was clear that WWE made it look like a mouth injury, which fits in with the real-life reason for his absence. According to PWinsider, Jacob Fatu is recovering from dental surgery and may not be out of action for as long as was first believed. &quot;We have not independently verified the dental story but numerous talents were stating that was the issue after Smackdown.”