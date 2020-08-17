WWE Rumor Roundup: Break-in and kidnapping attempt on female Superstar by stalker; Roman Reigns going to AEW? Braun Strowman reveals why he attacked Alexa Bliss - 17 August 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the day to you. WWE is gearing up for SummerSlam and some big changes are being predicted in the landscape of WWE.

On today's edition, we will talk about the rumors regarding Roman Reigns going to AEW, AEW veteran revealing how he was disrespected in WWE, kidnapping attempt on SmackDown Superstar and much more.

So without any further ado, let us jump right in and check out the biggest stories and rumors of the day which you can not miss:

#5 Kidnapping attempt on WWE Superstar Sonya Deville

ICYMI: The man's Twitter account was a constant stream of tweets about WWE star Sonya Deville. https://t.co/WROA8VI5hA — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) August 17, 2020

While Sonya Deville continues to feud with Mandy Rose on-screen, something horrific happened to her in real life. As reported by the Tampa Bay Times, a man intruded her house in an attempt to kidnap her.

The man was reportedly a stalker and had broken into the house with the intention of abduction. While the official report has not named the victim, the man was arrested from the house of WWE Superstar Sonya Deville.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office stated:

“Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years, It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder.”

In additional details, it was revealed that the home alarm went off when the intruder tried to break in. Sonya Deville called 911 after she spotted the man and left the house along with a houseguest.

The suspect was found carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace, amongst other items when he was arrested by the Sherriff deputies.