WWE Rumor Roundup - Major change of plans for Sasha Banks, Update on if Jon Moxley is happy in AEW, and more

#1. Sasha Banks was originally slated to wrestle Rhea Ripley on WWE SmackDown

As seen on SmackDown, Rhea Ripley picked up a singles victory over Naomi in a keenly-contested battle. However, Fightful Select reports that Sasha Banks was internally listed as Ripley's opponent before the show.

WWE reportedly made a last-minute change almost an hour before SmackDown and pulled Sasha Banks from the planned match.

Fightful didn't provide the reason behind removing Sasha Banks from the match, and it might have just been a case of the writers choosing a different creative path.

Sasha Banks and Naomi will put their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan on the upcoming episode of RAW. The bout is expected to be one of the highlights of the three-hour broadcast.

#2. Jon Moxley is "super happy" in AEW

Jon Moxley has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019.

The WWE return of Cody Rhodes has given rise to the possibility of other AEW stars crossing over to Vince McMahon's company.

There was speculation going around this week on social media regarding Jon Moxley being unhappy with his AEW status, which could potentially lead to him returning to WWE.

Dave Meltzer, however, provided some clarification on the Wrestling Observer Forum and revealed that Moxley is satisfied with his current standing in AEW.

"He told me last week he was super happy," Dave Meltzer revealed about Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose, left WWE in 2019 and has since been one of AEW's most influential figures as the promotion continues to expand its roster. Moxley is part of the Blackpool Combat Club stable in AEW, and he clearly has no plans of departing the company anytime soon.

#3. Update on the Vince McMahon's Netlfix documentary

WWE announced way back during its Q3 earnings call in 2020 that the company had agreed to a "groundbreaking deal" to produce a Netflix documentary on Vince McMahon's life.

The four-episode series is "one of the highest-budgeted documentaries in Netflix history," and many fans have inquired about its status over the past few months. PWInsider has now revealed that the documentary is still in production.

Mike Johnson stated that the promotion could add Vince McMahon's WrestleMania moments with Pat McAfee and Stone Cold Steve Austin to the documentary's final cut:

"It's still in production. I would assume his Pat McAfee and Steve Austin interactions at WrestleMania will be part of the final project," revealed Mike Johnson.

A Netflix documentary on Vince McMahon certainly deserves all the time and attention, as the boss is still one of the hardest-working people, even in his 70s.

The documentary will be released later this year, and as always, we'll keep you notified about the latest developments regarding the project.

