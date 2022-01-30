WWE Rumor Roundup - Major interest in getting Lana back, Company may have found the next Kurt Angle (January 29th, 2022)

The Royal Rumble hype has well and truly gripped the WWE fanbase as the yearly event rarely ends without a few massive surprises.

While the Royal Rumble has gathered much of the spotlight, there are few other newsworthy developments from the rumor mills that warrant our attention.

We begin today's roundup with details of WWE's apparent interest in getting Lana back. An NXT star has also drawn comparisons to Kurt Angle as people within the company have earmarked the rookie as a future WrestleMania headliner.

We also have updates on the unfavorable reactions to Brock Lesnar bodyslamming a TV star at a restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri. On that note, let's take a look at the rumor roundup:

#1 There was interest in getting Lana back for the Royal Rumble

Lana has not stepped foot inside a wrestling ring since her WWE release in June 2021. Fightful Select reported that there was interest within the company in getting her back for the Royal Rumble.

It was added that Lana was not spotted in town, indicating that WWE did not go ahead with their initial plans of getting the released superstar for a Royal Rumble appearance.

Lana spent nearly seven years in WWE, where she rose to prominence as the on-screen manager of Rusev.

As noted above, The Ravishing Russian seems to have moved on from pro wrestling as she is currently focusing on her acting career and has even bagged two movie roles since departing Vince McMahon's company.

#2 WWE might have found the next Kurt Angle

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Julius Creed of NXT has thoroughly impressed officials backstage.

The Creed Brothers are among the fastest-rising tag teams in NXT 2.0 and have been given ample TV time as part of the Diamond Mine faction.

While company officials are high on both team members, Julius Creed's rapid progress has been appreciated behind the scenes. Sources revealed that Julius is being compared to Kurt Angle internally in the promotion.

"There are internal comparisons being made of Julius and Kurt Angle when he started," revealed Dave Meltzer.

Additionally, there is a belief within WWE that the Creed Brothers will eventually become 'WrestleMania headliners.'

Like Kurt Angle, Julius Creed (real name Jacob Kasper) is also an accomplished amateur wrestler who has seamlessly adapted to professional wrestling. However, could he be the second coming of the Olympic Hero? Only time will tell.

#3 The security team wasn't happy after Brock Lesnar's bodyslam on Jackass star

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Brock Lesnar just out here throwing Wee Man through a table Brock Lesnar just out here throwing Wee Man through a table https://t.co/wV4tHEfgGj

In case you haven't seen it yet, Brock Lesnar sent Jackass star Wee-Man (Jason Acuña) through a table at a restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri. The reigning world champion was seen hanging out with Johnny Knoxville and the cast of Jackass ahead of Royal Rumble.

Lesnar clearly had a lot of fun as he playfully body-slammed Wee-Man through a table. PWInsider reported that the incident wasn't planned as security personnel at the restaurant weren't happy and even requested Brock Lesnar to leave the bar.

Here's an excerpt from PWInsider's report:

PWInsider.com can confirm that security for the hotel was not happy and requested Lesnar exit the bar to return to his room after the incident and (luckily for them), Lesnar agreed.

It's safe to say that anything is possible when you associate yourself with the Jackass crew, even for a Beast Incarnate like Brock Lesnar!

