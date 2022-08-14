WWE Rumor Roundup: Major star was set to get buried on TV last month, Former champion to get a huge push after returning, Potential spoiler on plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors of the day.

A lot has changed over the last few weeks, with Triple H now in charge of WWE's creative team. Meanwhile, multiple rumors have emerged suggesting that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be back soon, and a new report has now seemingly given a spoiler on when the duo could return.

We have a report on a significant name returning around Royal Rumble next year and getting a push. Also, a top star was reportedly set to get buried on TV after his appearance on Monday Night RAW.

#3 Potential spoiler on the WWE return dates of Sasha Banks and Naomi

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi have been away from the company for several months following their controversial Monday Night RAW walkout in May 2022.

According to XeroNews, the two stars are expected to return after the ongoing Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Fans have speculated that the two could return as surprise entrants in the tournament finals, but only time will tell if that happens.

Banks and Naomi were suspended and stripped of the women's tag titles after their walkout. The titles have since been vacant, and WWE recently announced a tournament to crown new champions.

#2 Former champion to return around Royal Rumble and get a major push?

Vince McMahon's retirement and Triple H's rise to the top have led to a major shift in the creative direction of WWE. While fans are excited to see previously underutilized stars get a push, the question also arises of what happens to the stars who were getting pushed under Vince McMahon. One of the biggest names under this category is Cody Rhodes.

According to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men, the former Intercontinental Champion is seemingly set for a huge push upon his return. He is expected to return around Royal Rumble next year, and the promotion reportedly has "a lot of plans" for him at WrestleMania 39.

Fans are especially excited to see how Triple H books Cody Rhodes as the latter took several shots at The Game during his time in AEW. However, there's no denying that Rhodes is one of the biggest stars on the company's roster, and The Game would surely want to utilize his potential to the fullest.

#1 Top star was allegedly set for "a burial on TV" last month after his RAW appearance

According to an interesting new report from WrestleVotes, the former WWE creative team was set to bury Intercontinental Champion Gunther last month after his appearance on Monday Night RAW. Gunther took on R-Truth on the July 4 episode of RAW and defeated him easily. However, it reportedly didn't go well with those in power then.

"Following his appearance on RAW on 7/4, those in power at the time really soured on Gunther for whatever ridiculous reason. To the point where a burial on TV was coming. Just a month later and quite the difference," WrestleVotes reported.

It's safe to say that Gunther is in a very different position on WWE TV right now. He is being featured prominently on SmackDown as the Intercontinental Champion and has delivered multiple amazing matches. Fans are excited to see who he defends his title against at WWE Clash at the Castle in the UK next month.

