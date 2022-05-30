WWE Rumor Roundup: Multi-time champion suspended without pay, Three major stars removed from Money in the Bank, Shocking report about Stephanie McMahon

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors of the day.

Stephanie McMahon stepping down from her duties in WWE came as a shock to many. However, a new report about the internal perception of her abilities as an executive is even more surprising. Also, three major stars are no longer being advertised for the upcoming Money in the Bank event.

#3. Shocking report on doubts in WWE over Stephanie McMahon's abilities as an executive

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

Last week, Stephanie McMahon announced that she'll be taking a leave of absence from the company to focus on her family. The pro-wrestling world has since been buzzing about this massive decision.

Speaking on a special episode of We're Live Pal, Andrew Zarian revealed that sources have told him that there were doubts over Stephanie's abilities as an executive:

"The comment was that internally, there was doubt put on Steph and her abilities as an executive. A lot of this started after she absorbed some of Michelle Wilson’s responsibilities after she left. One being ad sales and sponsorship. And the comment that I found interesting was that they mentioned that the investors were questioning why they weren’t performing as well."

It remains to be seen how long she stays away from the company. Meanwhile, her husband and WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has returned to his off-screen duties in the company now after going through serious health issues last year.

#2. Three major stars are no longer being advertised for Money in the Bank

The upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. Previously, the company hyped up the show and announced that it would take place in a stadium this year. However, it has now been moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

According to a new report by PWInsider, the company is no longer advertising Brock Lesnar, SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey or WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the show.

"Following the move to MGM Grand Garden Arena, WWE are no longer advertising Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey for Money in the Bank," reported PWInsider.

A previous report had suggested that there were plans for Roman Reigns to defend his titles against Riddle at Money in the Bank 2022. It remains to be seen whether any of these stars are booked for the show or not.

#1. Sasha Banks and Naomi suspended without pay

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲-(Roman Reigns 637)+56 @_handyred_ A Sasha Banks and Naomi appreciation tweet! I miss my girls A Sasha Banks and Naomi appreciation tweet! I miss my girls 💙💚 https://t.co/8ZxtpuwZVH

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night RAW a couple of weeks ago. Things have since escalated dramatically between the two stars and the company and they have been indefinitely suspended.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cageside Seats), Sasha and Naomi have been suspended without pay. Additionally, since their merchandise has been pulled, they won't be earning much:

"Sasha Banks and Naomi’s indefinite suspensions are without pay, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. With their merchandise also pulled from WWE Shop, the pair won’t earn much, if anything, until the situation is resolved."

WWE has meanwhile announced that a tournament will be held to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions. As of now, there has been no official statement from Sasha Banks or Naomi on this matter.

