Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we look at the day's top stories. We have an update on Ricochet's future with WWE while Finn Balor has named the two WWE Superstars he would love to form The Bullet Club with right now.

There is also some backstage news on Bray Wyatt's opinion about his brother, Bo Dallas, and even Vince McMahon's thoughts on Zelina Vega as she is set to get her singles push now.

We kick things off with the headline-makers of the day:

Ivar undergoes neck surgery

Ivar of The Viking Raiders injured himself during Monday Night RAW last week and has now undergone neck surgery. The injury is reportedly worse than first feared, but the good news is that it was a successful one.

"Ivar of the Viking Raiders underwent neck surgery earlier this week in Birmingham, Alabama. We are told there is currently no timetable for his return but it is not expected to be a short recovery."

WWE are yet to update the RAW Superstar, but PWInsider.com report that the surgery took place in Birmingham, Alabama, this week. They add that there is no timeline for his return, and the recovery will not be short.

Update on Ricochet's WWE future

I've received a number of messages saying that the Wrestlevotes report is indeed about Ricochet. Early days and isn't able to be formally reported yet but yeah. Absolutely no one is surprised. https://t.co/iJZgRYm9Zh — SoDuTw (@SoDuTw) September 17, 2020

Last week, WrestleVotes reported that one WWE Superstar has decided not to sign a new deal with the company when their current contract expires. They did not reveal the name of the Superstar but an update on the same from SoDuTW yesterday saw Ricochet's name come up.

I've received a number of messages saying that the Wrestlevotes report is indeed about Ricochet. Early days and isn't able to be formally reported yet but yeah. Absolutely no one is surprised.

They claimed that the Monday Night RAW Superstar was the one who had decided not to re-sign with the company.

But seriously, where the hell did these rumors start? I’ve never said once that I am leaving. To anyone! So for these “dirt sheets” out there.



Maybe facts check before you just blast some trash on your website for some clicks? — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) September 17, 2020

However, Ricochet himself rebuffed these rumors on Twitter. He posted a video from The Wolf Of Wall Street movie and said that he was not leaving.

He added that the 'dirt sheets' need to check facts before posting such rumors in the future.