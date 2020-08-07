WWE Rumor Roundup: Real reason why The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss, Vince McMahon 'gives up' on Superstar and more - 7th August 2020

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the very best reports from various sources related to the WWE. We have some big updates on the future of Rey Mysterio. In addition, the main reason for Big E's single's push has also been revealed.

We start off with the two big headline-makers of the day:

WWE: Real reason why The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss was attacked by The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, last week on SmackDown and it left the WWE Universe shocked. The move to involve the former Women's Champion in the feud between Braun Strowman and The Fiend started at Extreme Rules and it looks like she will remain a part of it in the long run as well.

Talking about Bliss' reaction backstage to taking part in the storyline, Tom Colohue said:

"Alexa Bliss, to my knowledge, was very happy to be involved in this particular way. She's been there for the filming of the Swamp Fight, and she has been used for this. There has been a discussion to make sure everyone is comfortable playing the parts that they are playing."

There have been speculation that Alexa Bliss will be unveiled as Sister Abigail but that does not seem to be the case. Colohue has revealed that she is only in the storyline as The Fiend wants to attack someone close to Barun Strowman and Bliss is the closest to him in WWE. He said:

"There has been speculation that Alexa Bliss will be Sister Abigail. That is not the case, I'm hearing that way too much. At the moment, the whole concept is that Bliss was attacked by the Fiend because the Fiend is calling out Braun Strowman. He is attacking someone that Braun Strowman cares a lot about because there are not many people that Braun Strowman has been established as caring about. He is not someone who has many friends openly as it were. For me, it has certainly made the feud a lot more interesting because this has been going on since right after WrestleMania. It needed a shot in the arm."