WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns' iconic run abruptly over; Keith Lee punched backstage by former World Champion; Major gimmick change for 3-time Champion - 7th December 2020

#5 Roman Reigns' 355 day-long run ends in WWE

Last week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Otis defeated Roman Reigns and Jey Uso via DQ. This was the first time in 355 days that Reigns lost a non-Royal Rumble match on television.

Even though The Big Dog did not compete from February to August due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, he still had a 15-match winning streak which was broken on SmackDown.

As pointed out by Danny Hart of SportsKeeda, the reason for his Royal Rumble loss not being counted is that WWE doesn't count battle royal losses when talking about winning streaks.

''To clarify, when Asuka failed to win a Battle Royal in NXT, WWE did not mention the loss during her 914-day undefeated streak. That is why Roman Reigns’ 355-day undefeated run in regular matches is still noteworthy, despite his failure to win the Royal Rumble.''

Roman Reigns viciously attacked Jey Uso and Kevin Owens after the match. It will be interesting to see what route the storyline with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns takes after The Tribal Chief beat his cousin on the blue brand.

Roman Reigns will now be taking on Kevin Owens at the upcoming WWE PPV - TLC for the Universal Championship.