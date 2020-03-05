WWE Rumor Roundup: 8-time Champion wants to return and face Roman Reigns, PPV's date to be changed and more – 5 March 2020

Roman Reigns vs Vince McMahon

In today's WWE Rumour roundup, we take a look at the former WWE Champion who is being protected by the creative team and Vince McMahon. Rumors suggest there will be one big interference in a match at the Elimination Chamber and Goldberg talking about him possibly being a heel.

Before we get to all that. let's get the two headline-makers of the day:

Jeff Hardy wants to return and face Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is set to battle it out at WrestleMania 36 for Goldberg's Universal Title. However, there is another Superstar waiting on the wings to face Reigns at the show of all shows.

Jeff Hardy has been cleared to return to the WWE ring and has already set sights on the Big Dog. Talking on WWE Backstage, Hardy said:

"Oh, gosh, more than anything, I would probably have to say, I feel like that there's a huge moment between me and Roman Reigns. So, yeah, I can kind of see that happening. I think there's one thing, just to be involved in something cool and important at WrestleMania in the next few years, if I can fight back into that zone, I think that's my biggest goal."

WWE are yet to bring Hardy back on WWE TV but has been backstage as per reports. He is very likely to be brought back the Elimination Chamber on Sunday.

PPV date to be changed

WWE Super ShowDown is done and usted but the plans for the next pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia is already in the pipeline. The early eports suggest that a date in August is being planned but that seems to be changing constantly.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE are now looking to move it away from that planned date in August as it is very close to SummerSlam.

WWE is already working on their return to Saudi Arabia, PWInsider.com has confirmed. At one point, a date of Thursday 8/20 was pitched (believed to be for an event in Jeddah) but with the close proximity to Summerslam weekend and the likelihood that temperatures would soar into the 100-120 degree range, that idea was shot down. Currently, they are looking at a return in late October or early November.

WWE's reccently concluded Super ShowDown was held just over a week before Elimination Chamber and it gave the creative team very little time to build things up for the upcoming pay-per-view.

