WWE Rumor Roundup: Sasha Banks reportedly released, injured superstar pushed as new face of the company, big allegation against Vince McMahon

#1 WWE has reportedly released Sasha Banks

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end

Earlier today, a backstage report claimed that the company had released Sasha Banks. The Boss and her tag team partner Naomi walked out right before the May 16th edition of RAW. Later that week, they were stripped of their Women's Tag Team Championship and were labeled as "unprofessional" on live television. Neither star has returned or commented on their decision since the incident.

However, the latest rumor claims that Banks was quietly let go by the company. As of this writing, there is no confirmation of the news. Interestingly, Banks used her real name, "Mercedes Varnado," in a recent video posted right ahead of her surgery. She has also unfollowed Vince McMahon and the promotion on social media.

#2 Cody Rhodes is being pushed as the new face of the company

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now. The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now.

WWE has seemingly started pushing Cody Rhodes as the "face of the company." The American Nightmare is currently out of in-ring action due to a pectoral muscle torn off the bone. Despite his injury, he faced Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell's main event earlier this month, which earned him immense appreciation from fans. Following that, Cody took time off and recently underwent surgery.

Even during his absence, the company has used his pictures as headers on their Twitter accounts -- something that is often reserved for current champions or the upcoming show's advertisement. He was the sole superstar in the recent Money in the Bank advert prior to his injury.

Although Cody Rhodes won't be back in action in time for the next premium live event, it is telling of the company's intentions as they continue to portray him as one of the biggest threats on the roster.

#3 WWE Board launches investigation against Vince McMahon

Serious allegations have surfaced against Vince McMahon

As per reports in Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon allegedly agreed to a $3 million settlement with a former employee who worked as a paralegal. It has been stated that they had an affair that was covered up, and the employee in question was prevented from speaking about her relationship with Vince.

The report further states that the WWE Board of Directors is currently investigating the aforementioned settlement. As per the report in Fightful Select, the said employee received a huge promotion last year during the April budget cuts, which raised suspicion amongst others in the company.

Additionally, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan were reportedly unaware of the internal investigation against Vince McMahon.

