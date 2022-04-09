WWE Rumor Roundup - Status of Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns feud, former world champion has wrestled his last match, two released stars returning

We're back with the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup, and as expected, it was a newsworthy week in the company following an eventful WrestleMania weekend.

The promotion's next premium live event is WrestleMania Backlash, and we have a much-needed update on the status of Brock Lesnar and his feud with Roman Reigns.

There is also a backstage note regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin's future following his victory over Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

We end the edition with details of two released stars possibly returning to take up backstage roles. On that note, here's today's WWE Rumor Roundup:

#1. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' feud is considered to be over

WrestleMania Backlash is the next event on WWE's schedule. The show will take place on May 8th at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI.

While Brock Lesnar is presently advertised for the show, Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that his feud with Roman Reigns is internally considered to be over.

Here's what was reported via CageSide Seats:

"Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are both scheduled for WrestleMania Backlash next month, but according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar program is considered over."

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and the Beast Incarnate reportedly flew home immediately after his match at WrestleMania 38.

While a former Royal Rumble winner confronted Roman Reigns on this week's SmackDown, we still don't know who the Tribal Chief will face at the upcoming premium live event.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin has no plans to wrestle again after WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin took fans on a nostalgia trip on Night One of WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake put on a legitimate 14-minute match against Kevin Owens and even took a few brutal bumps during the No Holds Barred contest.

Austin got the pinfall and celebrated his first win in over 19 years with his hometown fans. WrestlingNews.co reports that Steve Austin was delighted with his performance at WrestleMania and will not return for another match.

"On a related note, while McMahon would probably love to have Austin do more, the word going around backstage is that Austin was happy with his performance in the match with Kevin Owens, and there are no plans for him to wrestle again."

While Vince McMahon would love to have Austin back, the Hall of Famer's outing with Kevin Owens is expected to be his last official professional wrestling match.

#3. Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari could be returning to WWE

Former WWE stars Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari.

As reported by Fightful Select, Joe Hennig (fka Curtis Axel) served as a producer on a tryout basis on this week's SmackDown. While he spent 13 years in WWE, the former Intercontinental Champion has not wrestled since his release in April 2020.

While Hennig has attracted attention from several independent promotions, he has stayed away from the ring and has focused on returning to his former employer as a producer. He reportedly worked with Tyson Kidd to produce Sasha Banks' singles match against Liv Morgan.

Ariya Daivari is another former talent who has been trying out for a backstage role. The 32-year-old star has wrestled in various companies such as AEW, New Japan, and NWA since his WWE exit in June 2021.

Ariya looks to follow in the footsteps of his brother Shawn Daivari, who has been a producer for a few years. The former assisted Abyss in producing Sami Zayn's match against Drew McIntyre.

Axel and Daivari are still in the tryout phase and would be hoping to secure full-time deals with the company. As always, we'll keep you updated on their status.

